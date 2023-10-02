WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — It’s the spookiest month of the year, and if you like being scared out of your wits, get ready for “Haunting at the Falls Asylum.”

Renovations continue at Base Camp Lindsey, a future home for homeless veterans, and to help raise funds to complete its mission, officials there will take thrillseekers on a chilling tour of the former nursing home.

According to Base Camp Lindsey board president Chris De La Garza, what began as Lane Nursing Home in 1969, went on to change its name several more times over the years before it shut down in 2007 as Cedar Falls Nursing Home.

This year’s terror-filled tours begin Friday, October 6, 2023, and will continue every Friday and Saturday night through the month from 7 p.m. until midnight. An Extreme Fear Challenge course will be held on October 31.

Tickets are $7 for kids 12-16 and $10 for adults.

Base Camp Lindsey is located at 1908 6th Street in Wichita Falls.

For more information on Haunting at the Falls Asylum, visit Base Camp Lindsey’s Facebook page.