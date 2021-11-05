Hangar Holiday shopping event to be held at MPEC

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Sheppard Spouses Club will host its two-day shopping event November 13 and 14.

Hangar Holiday was started in 1984 at Sheppard Air Force Base, but as the years passed, the event became so popular it was moved from the hangar to the MPEC.

In 2020, the event had to be canceled due to COVID.

Over 225 vendors will be available with things like baskets, quilts, food items, coins and collectibles.

It all starts Saturday, November 13, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and continues Sunday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free with a non-perishable donation for local and base food banks.

Profits will benefit military spouses and dependent children with the Sheppard Spouses Club annual scholarship and grants.