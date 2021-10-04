Haunted houses in Texoma: 7 places to visit this spooky season

Come on out and prepare to be spooked because the Nightmare on Main Street and Dark Water Asylum Haunted Houses are open for business.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is here and there’s no better way to get in the Halloween spirit than by visiting one of these haunted houses that can be found in Texoma.

Wicked Andy’s Insane Acres features scares in a haunted house setting based on a storyline of a cannibalistic family. More information can be found on their website.

Nightmare on Main St. & Dark Water Asylum has over 30 rooms of scares for guests to experience. More information can be found on their website.

Texas Scaregrounds has moved and upgraded to feature two haunted houses and The Oddities Museum. More information can be found on their website.

The Haunted Hill House is not your typical haunted house and features an overnight investigation and psychic reading. More information can be found on their website.

Haunted House of Carnage is open and proceeds support the Randlett Volunteer Fire Department. More information can be found on their website.

The Parker House located in Denton, Texas features two expereinces, a haunted house and interactive drive through the property in attack vehicles. More information can be found of their website.