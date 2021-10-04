Haunted houses in Texoma: 7 places to visit this spooky season

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Spooky season is here and there’s no better way to get in the Halloween spirit than by visiting one of these haunted houses that can be found in Texoma.
- Wicked Andy’s Insane Acres features scares in a haunted house setting based on a storyline of a cannibalistic family. More information can be found on their website.
- Nightmare on Main St. & Dark Water Asylum has over 30 rooms of scares for guests to experience. More information can be found on their website.
- Texas Scaregrounds has moved and upgraded to feature two haunted houses and The Oddities Museum. More information can be found on their website.
- The Haunted Hill House is not your typical haunted house and features an overnight investigation and psychic reading. More information can be found on their website.
- Haunted House of Carnage is open and proceeds support the Randlett Volunteer Fire Department. More information can be found on their website.
- The Parker House located in Denton, Texas features two expereinces, a haunted house and interactive drive through the property in attack vehicles. More information can be found of their website.
- Cutting Edge Haunted House located in Fort Worth, Texas was voted Best Haunted Attraction 2021 in the nation. More information can be found on their website.