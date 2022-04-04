WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The 30th iteration of the Cattle Baron’s Ball is set for October 29, 2022, and officials have announced the headline entertainment for the event.

Cattle Baron’s Ball is celebrating their 30th gala and auction with the 2022 theme of Pearlsnaps and a Purpose on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at the J.S. Bridwell Ag Center in Wichita Falls.

Officials with the event announced on Friday, April 1 the entertainment headlining the Cattle Baron’s Ball is Reckless Kelly.

For nearly 25 years, Reckless Kelly has graced the musical landscape with a high-powered form of Americana, equally rooted in raw passion, refined musicianship, and gritty authenticity.

With the dual release of two new albums—American Jackpot and American Girls— the band is sure to put on a great show and lead the audience to thoughtful reflection on their own experience of living in America, and possibly invite a certain purposeful nostalgia.

Over the years, they’ve delivered a string of critically lauded albums, including 2011’s Grammy-nominated Good Luck & True Love and 2013’s Grammy-winning Long Night Moon.

The first Cattle Baron’s Ball in Wichita Falls was held in 1992 and we are proud to continue the tradition of a Party with a Purpose.

Every other year since 1992, this signature fundraising event has continued to grow because of hundreds of volunteers and the generosity of our donors and underwriters.

Wichita Falls Cattle Baron’s Ball had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic, but we are ready to bring it back and celebrate bigger & better than ever!

According to cancer.org, there were an estimated 133,730 new cancer diagnoses in Texas in 2021, and an estimated 42,840 deaths.

In the last two years, the American Cancer Society provided information and services to nearly 250 Texoma residents alone.

Of those, 135 were newly diagnosed and 55 were uninsured or on Medicaid/Medicare. With your support, we will continue to fight this disease.

Tickets are on sale now online.