WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Starting Thursday, March 10, the Public Health District’s immunization clinic will begin seeing patients for regular childhood and adult immunizations on a walk-in basis.

The hours will run from 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursdays. On Fridays, patients can come in from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Walk-ins will continue to be available for Covid-19 vaccines and flu shots Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.