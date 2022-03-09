YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Young County Warrior’s Ranch near Graham is getting ready for its upcoming annual fundraiser to support veterans at a Helicopter Hog Hunt.

Events start Wednesday, March 16, on 22,000 acres of hunting grounds along the Brazos River with Aerial Marksmanship Training taking place on Friday, March 18, followed by the hunt on Saturday the 19th.

Over 220 shooters are expected to be there, 80% of whom are veterans.

Among those veterans, two have received the Medal of Honor, 12 have gotten Silver Star Awards and 80 or more have received Purple Heart awards.