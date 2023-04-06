HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Henrietta is holding a citywide cleanup for the first week of April.

The cleanup is from Wednesday, April 5, to Friday, April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Convenience Center off Hapgood Road.

An attendant will be on duty at the center during those hours. Each vehicle is required to stop and check with the attendant to receive locations of where to dump as well as show proof of residence, such as: a license or a water bill showing an address within city limits.

The City said that Waste Connections will continue to provide the curbside bulky item trash collection service every Monday. To schedule this service, call IESI at (877) 592-5030 before 5 p.m. on Fridays.

Find lists of what can and cannot be dropped off below.

Items that CAN be dropped off:

Old furniture, such as chairs, tables, couches, recliners, lamps, space heaters, air conditioners, clothes washers, dryers, stoves, stereos and televisions

Boxes and other packaging

Brush, grass trimmings and tree limbs

ALL trash that can be bagged needs to be

Items that CANNOT be dropped off: