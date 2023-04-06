HENRIETTA (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Henrietta is holding a citywide cleanup for the first week of April.
The cleanup is from Wednesday, April 5, to Friday, April 7, from 3 to 7 p.m. and Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the City Convenience Center off Hapgood Road.
An attendant will be on duty at the center during those hours. Each vehicle is required to stop and check with the attendant to receive locations of where to dump as well as show proof of residence, such as: a license or a water bill showing an address within city limits.
The City said that Waste Connections will continue to provide the curbside bulky item trash collection service every Monday. To schedule this service, call IESI at (877) 592-5030 before 5 p.m. on Fridays.
Find lists of what can and cannot be dropped off below.
Items that CAN be dropped off:
- Old furniture, such as chairs, tables, couches, recliners, lamps, space heaters, air conditioners, clothes washers, dryers, stoves, stereos and televisions
- Boxes and other packaging
- Brush, grass trimmings and tree limbs
- ALL trash that can be bagged needs to be
Items that CANNOT be dropped off:
- Anything that contains gaseous refrigerants such as refrigerators, freezers, AC units that contain Freon or other gaseous refrigerants unless the unit has been tagged by a licensed professional certifying the Freon has been evacuated. This tag must contain the name of the licensed professional removing the Freon and the professional’s state license number.
- Chemicals of any type
- Asbestos waste
- Tires and batteries
- Radioactive waste
- Regulated medical waste
- Liquid waste