Herb Easley Motors collecting bicycles for Operation Santa Claus

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Herb Easley Motors will continue to support the community with their 11th Annual Operation Santa Claus.

Their goal for this year is to fill the showroom with bicycles of all sizes for kids of any age!

Herb Easley Motors is asking their vendors along with the Texoma community to drop off new bicycles for kids at their showroom. They can also send someone to pick up a bicycle as well.

Throughout the years of Operation Santa Claus, they have donated thousands of bicycles to less fortunate children in the Texoma area.

Herb Easley Motors will continue to collect bicycles up until December 10.

After bicycles have been collected, the Wichita Falls Fire Department will distribute them to children in the area just in time for Christmas!

If you would like to donate and put a smile on the face of a child in Texoma, head on over to Herb Easley Motors with a new bicycle before December 10.