QUANAH (KFDX/KJTL) — Great job opportunities are opening up for community members on the job hunt throughout Texoma.

First, an in-person job fair organized by Workforce Solutions North Texas is scheduled for Thursday, November 30, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in Hardeman County.

Stop by the Quanah Community Center at 1600 Airport Road on Thursday to discover local career opportunities. If you need assistance with your resume or interview conduct beforehand, call Workforce Solution North Texas at (940) 322-1801.

For more information on Workforce Solutions North Texas, visit their website.

Or, develop and refine a long-term career in public safety with hiring opportunities at the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

The local law enforcement agency is currently hiring detention officers.

According to the Sheriff’s Office’s job posting, they are seeking capable and dedicated individuals who wish to give back to their communities while making active improvements.

Interested parties may pick up an application at the Sheriff’s Office at 2815 Central Fwy, or they may call the Training Unit at (940) 766-8100, ext. 4013.

For more information, visit the Sheriff’s Office’s website.