Hiring Red, White, and You in-person job fair

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Workforce Solutions North Texas is partnering with the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Veteran’s Commission for its 10th annual Red, White, and You Job Fair.

More than 30 employers will participate in the event with 21 of those appearing in-person, offering over 670 jobs in the North Texas Region.

Priority entry will be granted to veterans, military members, and their spouses.

The in-person portion of this event will happen Thursday, November 4 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Sikes Lake Center near Midwestern State University.

There is also a virtual portion of the event that will last until 5 p.m. on Friday, November 5.