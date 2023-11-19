WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Historic West Floral Heights Neighborhood Association of Wichita Falls plans to host a Turkey Trot and Fun Run!

On Thanksgiving day at 8 a.m., November 23, 2023, the Annual Turkey Trot 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run will take place for the 19th year. Historic West Floral Heights Neighborhood Association asks for two cans of food for its “Faith Mission.” There will also be door prizes and free t-shirts awarded.

The event will be in memory of Regan B. Cotton, who died on July 30, 2023. Cotton was a Rider High School and Midwestern State University graduate.

The event will start at 1300 Tilden Street for more information click here.