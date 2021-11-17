Holiday Spirit Thanksgiving Meal in Vernon for pickup, delivery only

VERNON (KFDX/KJTL) — The annual Vernon Holiday Spirit Meal of 2021 is happening, though it will look a little different than it did in 2020.

For the health and safety of everyone planning to participate, the Thanksgiving Holiday Spirit Meals will be available by pickup and delivery only.

On Wednesday, November 24, organizers are asking for anyone’s help to prepare the meals at 9 a.m. at Wilbarger Auditorium.

Of course, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, deliveries will begin at 10 a.m.

If you are interested in helping out or having a meal delivered, call (940) 414-0401.