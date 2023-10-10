WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anyone seeking a part-time or full-time retail position will have five individual opportunities to apply for various positions at the new HomeGoods.

HomeGoods, which has plans to open at the end of the year, and Workforce Solutions North Texas are partnering to bring job seekers five days of hiring during the New Store Hiring Event happening next Monday, October 16, 2023, through Friday, October 20, 2023.

Anyone is invited to attend any of the five sessions from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at Workforce Solutions’ main office at 4309 Old Jacksboro Highway, entrance five.

Attendees are encouraged to dress in business professional clothing and should look forward to on-the-spot interviews. Applicants should also come prepared with an updated resume.

If you’d like assistance with your resume or interviewing skills prior to the hiring event, Workforce Solutions is happy to help at this number: (940) 322-1801. For more information, visit their website.