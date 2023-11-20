WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Hospice of Wichita Falls‘ annual fundraiser will kick off Tuesday with the lighting ceremony for their Tree of Lights.

The tree located on the Southwest Building off of Kemp Boulevard will be lit at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 21.

The 38th Annual Tree of Lights Campaign will kick off with a viewing party in the Sikes Senter Mall parking lot.

Hospice of Wichita Falls will light the tree and the star for the ceremony, but afterward, the star will be turned off until they reach their fundraising goal of $300,000.

If you want to be part of helping to light the tree, it is only $10 per light. You can donate toward the Tree of Lights fundraiser here.