WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Hospice of Wichita Falls’ Fall Carnival is back this weekend with fun for the whole family.

The carnival will happen at Hospice of Wichita Falls on Johnson Road this Saturday, October 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Director of Palliative Care and Volunteer Services Darbi Glassburn said the event, which started as a small carnival just for the Hospice staff, is a way to give back to the community.

The event will feature fun and games, even ice cream and hot dog eating contests for the kids to enjoy.

Children will get to participate in a costume contest, decorate pumpkins, eat plenty of candy and vote on pumpkins decorated by the Hospice staff.

The Fall Carnival is free for the community to attend.