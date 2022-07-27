WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — We are just one month away from the biggest event in Wichita Falls: the 41st Annual Hotter’N Hell Hundred.

Over the last weekend in August, thousands of cyclists from around the world will descend on the city for one of the oldest and largest cycling events in the nation.

Prior to the race on Saturday, August 27, riders of all ages will take part in the Consumer Show that has everything you need, from helmets and jerseys to protein supplements and massages.

The Consumer Show will be held at the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall on Thursday, August 25, from 3 to 8 p.m., Friday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find the full list of events on Hotter’N Hell Hundred’s website here.