WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Housing Authority teamed up with Hirschi High School to host the 5th annual Young Adult Job Fair.

The fair will be Tuesday, May 23, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Hirschi High School gym on Borton Street.

The event is open to people ages 14 to 20.

Carney Porter: All right, Brian, thanks so much. Paris Ward is joining me this morning here to talk about the Young Adult Job Fair coming up very soon, not this week, but next.

Paris Ward: Yes, ma’am. It’s going to be on Tuesday, May 23rd, at Hirschi High School from 4:30 to 6:30. And it’s a come-and-go event, it’s for anyone age 14 to 20 years old. And there will be jobs for every age group, everything from summer jobs to internships to long term careers. You’ll have everything there.

Carney Porter: That’ll be great. And I know you’re still wanting to let other businesses know that they are more than welcome to come and participate and look for employees.

Paris Ward: Yes. If you are maybe a general manager of a store or a business and you’re looking to hire this young age group, we still have spaces available. They can contact me at paris@wfha.com. That’s my email or call me (940) 687-2450. Or just call the Housing Authority. They’ll- they’ll direct you to me.

But we definitely have openings. We want to really help the young people to get into the workforce because you know. Once they start working at a young age, then hopefully that bug hits them.

Carney Porter: Right.

Paris Ward: They’re more productive in our society.

Carney Porter: I would say it was probably the best thing when I was 16, I got a job working and funny enough, I kept that job for years. And it was something that just- it was really beneficial to me and it kept me, you know, on a schedule. And it was it was just very, very good.

So let’s go Tuesday, May 23rd. Make sure you and your young one, if they want to get a job, come on out 4:30 to 6:30 at Hirschi High School, and that info will be on our website. Thank you so much for joining us this morning. Appreciate it. Don’t go anywhere.