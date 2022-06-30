TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Independence Day celebrations are taking place all over Texoma in the days leading up to July 4th. Find one near you below:
Thursday, June 30, 2022
- 2nd Annual Olney in America Independence Day Celebration – Head out to Olney for live entertainment, food trucks and family fun from 6 to 9 p.m.
Friday, July 1, 2022
- Electra Memorial Hospital Independence Day Celebration – From 7 to 10 p.m., the Electra Hospital will hold their Independence Day celebration with music, fun and fireworks.
- The Grand Ol’ Americana Show – The Wichita Theatre is showcasing this all-American play starting at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here.
- KBC Independence Fest – The Kochendorfer Brewing Company in Duncan is hosting live music and food trucks all weekend long to celebrate Independence Day. Check their schedule using the link.
Saturday, July 2, 2022
- Independence Day fundraiser at King’s Good Vineyard and Berry Farm – Support a local school by attending this event with water balloons, face painting and U-Pick Blueberries starting from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Pig Pen Mud Volleyball Tournament – This annual charity fundraiser at Gordon Lake in Iowa Park will wrap up with a fireworks display after dusk.
Sunday, July 3, 2022
- Kiowa Casino Celebration of Freedom – This free all-ages firework display will start at 9 p.m. in the casino parking lot.
- Byers Assembly Fireworks Show – This 6 to 10:30 event will have fireworks, hot dogs and homemade ice cream, games and more. Donations will benefit the Byers VFD.
- Riverstar Casino Fireworks Frenzy – Starting at 4 p.m., you can head to Riverside Casino for food trucks, a beer garden, fireworks and a chance to win $4,000.
- Vernon Lions Stadium Firework Display – The City of Vernon will host a fireworks display at the Vernon Lions Stadium at 9:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs to the north practice field to watch the show.
Monday, July 4, 2022
- Most Patriotic Parade at the Kell House – The annual 4th of July Celebration and Most Patriotic Parade will be at the Kell House, with events running from 7 a.m. to noon.