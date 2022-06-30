TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Independence Day celebrations are taking place all over Texoma in the days leading up to July 4th. Find one near you below:

Thursday, June 30, 2022

2nd Annual Olney in America Independence Day Celebration – Head out to Olney for live entertainment, food trucks and family fun from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday, July 1, 2022

Electra Memorial Hospital Independence Day Celebration – From 7 to 10 p.m., the Electra Hospital will hold their Independence Day celebration with music, fun and fireworks.

The Grand Ol’ Americana Show – The Wichita Theatre is showcasing this all-American play starting at 7 p.m. Buy tickets here.

KBC Independence Fest – The Kochendorfer Brewing Company in Duncan is hosting live music and food trucks all weekend long to celebrate Independence Day. Check their schedule using the link.

Saturday, July 2, 2022

Independence Day fundraiser at King’s Good Vineyard and Berry Farm – Support a local school by attending this event with water balloons, face painting and U-Pick Blueberries starting from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Pig Pen Mud Volleyball Tournament – This annual charity fundraiser at Gordon Lake in Iowa Park will wrap up with a fireworks display after dusk.

Sunday, July 3, 2022

Kiowa Casino Celebration of Freedom – This free all-ages firework display will start at 9 p.m. in the casino parking lot.

Byers Assembly Fireworks Show – This 6 to 10:30 event will have fireworks, hot dogs and homemade ice cream, games and more. Donations will benefit the Byers VFD.

Riverstar Casino Fireworks Frenzy – Starting at 4 p.m., you can head to Riverside Casino for food trucks, a beer garden, fireworks and a chance to win $4,000.

Vernon Lions Stadium Firework Display – The City of Vernon will host a fireworks display at the Vernon Lions Stadium at 9:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs to the north practice field to watch the show.

Monday, July 4, 2022