Iowa Park to hold 5th annual Community Chow Down

IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The fifth annual Community Chow Down event will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, September 10.

Anyone interested in attending can head to the City Hall park for free hot dogs and burgers. This year’s event will have drive-thru, dine in and carry out options.

The event is free to the public, but they are accepting donations for the Gordon Lake Lighthouse Project.

The Chow Down is happening just before the Iowa Park High School homecoming parade, and they say you shouldn’t watch a parade on an empty stomach.