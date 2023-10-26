IOWA PARK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department is gearing up to hold their annual Lighted Christmas Parade this December.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will be held on Friday, December 8, at 7 p.m. with a lineup time of 6:15 p.m.

If you know of an organization interested in taking part in this parade, all it takes to join is a monetary donation or a donation of a new toy.

Just reach out to the Iowa Park VFD through their Facebook page or send an email to ipfire.parade@gmail.com to secure your spot and get more information.

The toys donated and money raised is put back into the community, going toward buying Christmas presents for Iowa Park children that may not be so fortunate.