WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — April is Child abuse Prevention Month, and to kick it off James Cook Band is helping raise money for CASA Red River.

James Cook Band is inviting the community to come out to Iron Horse Pub Friday, April 1 where they will be performing. You may also make donations at the show as well.

CASA will be taking offerings throughout the nights and one donor will have the chance to win a prize pack from the band.

Any donation helps assist CASA of Red River, who serves children who have been abused or neglected. CASA’s vision is to develop safe, happy, and healthy children.