Jingle & Mingle to be held at last Downtown Farmers Market of the year

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you need to do some last minute shopping, the Wichita Falls Downtown Farmers Market Jingle & Mingle event is the place to be.

Over 70 local makers and growers will be acting as Santa’s little helpers to make sure your holiday is complete.

Along with vendors, there will be live music, pony rides and even pictures with Santa.

The Jingle & Mingle at the Market will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, December 18, at the Downtown Wichita Falls Farmers Market on Ohio Avenue.