FREDERICK (KFDX/KJTL) — The Third Annual Johnny D. Memorial Grub Run will be back in Frederick to benefit the Tillman County Food Bank!

This years event will take place in Saturday, May 26 with 100 percent of the proceeds being given to the Tillman County Food Bank.

For this years ride, their goal is to have 75 bikes, 10 cars, and provide 20,000 meals. Tickets are $20 per driver and $5 per rider.

After the ride there will be a Cook-Out with tickets costing $5 per person.

Last year, the Tillman County Food Bank provided over 172,000 meals to those in need, with being 100 percent donation funded.

For more info, head on over to Johnny D. Memorial Grub Run’s website.