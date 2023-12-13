WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Junior League of Wichita Falls is hosting “the party to be at” this New Year’s Eve.

The party will start at 7:30 p.m. at The Warehouse on Lamar on Sunday, December 31, to ring in the new year in style.

A party band, called the Royal Dukes Band, will be playing all the hits throughout the night, and there will be a champagne toast and a balloon drop at midnight.

Food trucks and a cash bar will provide food and drinks for guests. Party favors will also be given out.

Reserving a table of 8 costs $500, and individual tickets can be bought for $60.

Money raised from the event goes to the Junior League of Wichita Falls, a group of women who sponsor grants for nonprofits in the community.

The league’s annual Christmas Magic is their largest fundraiser of the year, but Amanda Hansen with the Junior League said this year they wanted to try something new.

“We wanted to start something new this year to have additional funds that we’re able to support the community with,” Hansen said. “We thought a New Year’s Eve party would be a fun way to do that.”

You can find out more about the event and buy your tickets here.