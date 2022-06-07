WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The MPEC is giving all of us a glimpse into the prehistoric past through the Jurassic Quest Exhibit!

The event features dinosaur themed rides, live shows, interactive science and art activities, and a giant fossil dig. You can even interact with a baby dino!

Jurassic Quest has been treating millions to the experience across the country since 2013.

Dinosaurs will flood the Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall for this one-weekend event Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

Tickets for kids and adults are $22, seniors’ tickets $19. For $36 kids can get an all-you-can-ride access to the rides, inflatables and so much more.

