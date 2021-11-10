Kamay VFD holding hamburger and hot dog fundraiser

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kamay Volunteer Fire Department is throwing a hamburger and hot dog feed fundraiser.

The feed will be Saturday, November 13, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kamay VFD on State Highway 258 West.

The event is free for the public, but donations are appreciated.

The money raised at the event will go toward equipment repair and operation expenses.

In their Facebook post, the VFD also gave the public some safety reminders leading into the winter season, such as: checking smoke alarms, maintaining the working order of your fireplace, removing debris from the residence that is quickly ignited and more.