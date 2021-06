KAMAY (KFDX/KJTL) — Enjoy some catfish with the Kamay Volunteer Fire Department!

The fish fry will be Saturday, June 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Load up on fish and other sides at the Kamay VFP located on 8537 State Highway 258.

The cost per plate is $12 for adults and $6 for kids 10 and under. Carry-out is available if you’re unable to dine in with the crew.

All proceeds assist with equipment repair and operation expenses.