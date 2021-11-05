Kappa Sigma Fraternity holds annual Box-A-Thon to raise awareness for homelessness

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The men of Kappa Sigma Fraternity will be spending the weekend in cardboard boxes to raise awareness.

Sigma Kappa’s annual Box-A-Thon starts Friday night at the corner of Taft and Hampstead on the Midwestern State University campus. The fraternity members hope to raise awareness about homelessness and collect canned food on their webiste for the Faith Mission of Wichita Falls.

The members will set up at 2:30 p.m. on Friday on November 5 and stay all weekend in their boxes. You can donate canned food on their website.