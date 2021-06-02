Kell House 3rd of July Celebration and Most Patriotic Parade

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready for fun and games Fourth of July Weekend.

The Kell House Museum will be hosting the 3rd of July celebration and parade.

A new addition to the activities is the Firecracker Mile host by the Midwestern State Track and Cross Country Club with staggered heats beginning at 7:10 a.m.

Festivities begin with the ‘most patriotic’ parade starting at 8:15 a.m. with an open registration at the corner of 9th Street and Ohio. The parade will begin at 9 a.m.

After the parade let the games begin! From 9:30 till 12 p.m., games, face painting, and other activities will be held at the Kell House Museum.

Space is still available for local businesses and non-profits interested in running an activity booth.

For more information, visit the Kell House Museum Facebook page.