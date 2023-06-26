WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kell House is hosting the 38th Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July celebration and Most Patriotic Parade for Independence Day.

A Fire-cracker Mile run will kick off the free event, starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Registration for the parade will be at 8:15 a.m., and the parade will begin at 9. The route will start on Ninth Street from Ohio, up the hill to Bluff Street and will end at the Kell House Museum.

After the parade, the Kell House will host its Old-Fashioned Salute to America, complete with the presentation of award winners and the Pledge of Allegiance.

After that, there will be a cake walk, face painting and yard games from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

“People really were upset that we didn’t have it, kinda like Santa House at Christmas,” Executive Director of Wichita County Heritage Society Delores Culley said. “If you don’t have it, then people ask, ‘Why are you not having it?’ And especially after 38 years, it’s something that people come to expect. The kids can be in the parade, there’s no charge for registration to be in the parade, and it’s very family-oriented.”

