Kell House Museum to host Haunted Tours on Halloween weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A landmark home in Wichita Falls is hosting haunted tours on Halloween weekend.

Haunted Tours At The Kell House Museum will take place on Friday, October 29 and Saturday, October 30 at 900 Bluff Street.

This is not your typical haunted house.

Tour the 112-year-old house after dark and see for yourself if it’s haunted.

The stories told during the tours are real!

Admission costs $6 per person and reservations are required

If you have any questions about the tours, call (940) 723-2712 or email The Kell House.

