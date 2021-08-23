Kell House Museum to host Prohibition Party

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Start planning your wardrobe for this fun prohibition-era dinner and buy your tickets today to get your speakeasy password.

Kell House Museum located at 900 Bluff Street will be hosting a “Prohibition Party” on October 2, 2021, on the Kell House grounds in order to raise money to pay for the insurance on the Kell House Museum.

This Prohibition-era styled long-table dinner under bistro lights.

The event will feature live jazz music, live painting, a cash bar, tours of Kell House and photography.

Period dress is encouraged at this event and admission is $100 with only 100 tickets available so get yours now. Every ticket will be included in a reverse raffle with a chance to win $1000.

To purchase tickets click here.

For more information contact the Kell House at KellHouse1909@yahoo.com or 940-723-2712.