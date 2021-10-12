Kell House to host 2nd Annual Jack O’Lantern Jubilee

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) —If you’re looking for some fun for the kids this Halloween, The Kell House will be hosting their 2nd Annual Jack O’Lantern Jubilee.

The event will take place Saturday, October 30, at the Kell House Museum Grounds from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Children can participate in fall activities such as decorating a pumpkin, playing games, and taking fall-themed pictures at the house. Pumpkin and supplies will be provided with admission ticket.

Face painting will also be available for an extra charge.

Admission is $6 per child and reservations are required. Parents are free.

For questions call or email: kellhouse1909@yahoo.com or 940-723-2712