WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kell House Garden will soon look like a scene from ‘Alice in Wonderland’ as Texoma kids are invited to play historic lawn games like croquet, in costume.

The Mad Hatters Tea Party is geared toward kids aged four to 11 and it’s free!

Along with games, participants will also learn about victorian tea customs. The party starts Saturday, Oct. 9, at 9:30 a.m.

Reservations are required. Click here to make reservations.