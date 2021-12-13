Kell House to host Christmas Candlelight Tours this weekend

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kell House Museum invites you to visit the 122-year-old home to enjoy the Christmas lights and decorations this holiday season!

The museum will be open for evening tours from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on December 18.

There will be an option for either a guided or self guided walk-through of the house. The lights will be turned down to set the mood and let the magic of Christmas shine through as you explore the house.

Reservations are recommended to reserve your spot, with tickets costing $6.

More information about the Candlelight Tours can be found on their event page.