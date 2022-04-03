WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Kell House is inviting people to celebrate with them at an exciting prohibition-era-themed dinner.

There will be a long-table-style dinner that will be served under a canopy of lights. They’ll have a jazz ensemble, live painter Derrick Holt, whose painting will be auctioned, a photo booth, a cash bar with period-style drinks, and a reverse raffle.

Get your outfits ready and buy your tickets soon to get your speakeasy password.

The party kicks off at 7 p.m. at the Kell House Heritage Center on Saturday, April 9.

Tickets are $100. Click here for more information.