Kemp Center artists given spotlight at Small Business Saturday

Whether it’s artists, artisans or authors, all want to make sure a passion and appreciation for art lives on in Texoma.

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you are looking for a gift that is handmade or original and has been created with love, don’t forget to support local artists this Small Business Saturday.

The Art Council of Wichita Falls is hosting a shop small event with your favorite local artists and artisans, from painters, paper goods, sculptors, jewelry makers, crafters and more.

There’s no admission, and it’s open to the public.

It’s all happening Saturday, November 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Kemp Center for the Arts on Lamar.

The attending artists are: Laura Gillis, Jennifer Teague, Tabatha Perry, Sherry Searcy, Jules Scales, Anthony Campos, Cindy Kahler Thomas, Kelly Moran, Cindy Witherspoon, Anne Truemper, Marsha Wright-Reeves, Marjorie Parker, Tamara Allison and Joan Cartwright.