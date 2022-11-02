WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new show by local artist Jane Spears is now on exhibit in the Northlight Gallery at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The show, called ‘Storyteller’, opened Friday, October 28, and runs until January 7, 2023.

The community is invited to explore the whimsy and multimedia pieces, including oil paintings and collages, porcelain sculptures and assemblage pieces, on display.

The exhibit is not just a show, but a benefit sale as well.

All proceeds will be donated by Spears to help create an enhanced Agri-Science Center Program at the Bridwell Ag Farm located at 5000 Kemp Blvd.

The community-led initiative behind creating the program is to provide an Agricultural Science Program for the Wichita Falls ISD based on academics, input from knowledgeable community members and experienced FFA leadership.

The expanded and leading-edge program aims to benefit and involve all students in the WFISD, as well as encourage community collaboration and participation.

The Kemp Center for the Arts is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.