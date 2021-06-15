Kemp Center for the Arts to host ArtZeum, free interactive kids exhibit

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The Arts Council of Wichita Falls announced Tuesday the opening of the free interactive kids exhibit ArtZeum at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The exhibit is free and open to the public beginning Wednesday, June 16 and will remain open until August 11.

ArtZeum includes multiple interconnected stations where kids can learn about the arts through play and hands-on activities.

The 2021 ArtZeum theme is Color Your World, emphasizing the important concepts of color theory in all aspects of our lives.

Exhibit activities include poetry, movement, music, storytelling, visual arts and more.

Our exhibit will include stunning photographs from “A Colorful Dream” touring exhibit from Mid-American Art Alliance.

These colorful, fantasy-inspired high-definition photographs by Adrien Broom inspire children and adults alike to take a monochromatic journey exploring all the colors of the rainbow.

For more information, visit the ArtZeum website, call (940) 767-2787email Kristine Thueson or Kristen Shiplet.