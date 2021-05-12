Kemp Center hosting Spotlight on Songwriters event

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fun event for fans of songwriters and musicians is scheduled in Downtown Wichita Falls.

Thursday, May 13, at 7 p.m. your favorite songwriters will be singing and playing their original works under the dome at the Kemp Center for the Arts.

The event will offer a listening room while also offering a perfect opportunity to take it all in.

The cost is free but a donation of $15 is encouraged.

You can bring your own beverages and food will be available from Gypsy Kitchen and Bar.