Kemp Center to host Spotlight on Songwriters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Get ready for a laid-back evening with acoustic music performances at the Kemp Center!

Thursday, August 12, at 7 p.m., The Kemp Center for the Arts will be hosting Jason Archer to perform with the Wichita Falls Songwriters Circle. Jason’s songs tell stories of life, pain and falling in love with a Texas-Americana feel.

No advance tickets are for sale but a $15 donation at the door is appreciated. The event is BYOB, beer and wine only.

For more visit the Kemp Center for the Arts Facebook page.