Kemp Center to host Spotlight on Songwriters

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A fun event for fans of songwriters and musicians is scheduled in Downtown Wichita Falls.

Thursday, June 10 at 7 p.m., the Kemp Center for the Arts will be hosting Johnny Divine and other songwriters who will be performing their original work.

This is the perfect opportunity to lay back, listen, and enjoy local musicians in an elevated atmosphere.

No advance tickets are for sale but a $15 donation at the door is appreciated. The event is BYOB and food will be available to purchase from Progress and Provisions.

For more visit the Kemp Center for the Arts Facebook page.