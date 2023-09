WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — KFDX and KJTL are teaming up with United Regional this fall to provide free flu shots in Wichita Falls.

The drive-thru flu shots will be given at Evangel Church on Barnett Road from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, October 5, 2023.

In addition to flu shots, attendees will receive free goodie bags and a chance to interact with our station members and talent.

If you have any questions about the clinic, please contact our station at (940) 691-0003.