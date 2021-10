WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking to get a flu shot, we’ve got you covered.

KFDX and KJTL are teaming up with United Regional for a drive-thru flu shot clinic. It will take place Tuesday, October 19, from 8 a.m. to noon.

You can get your flu shots in the Evangel Church parking lot on Barnett Road.

The first 400 people to arrive will get a free flu shot.