KFDX/KJTL weatherman cast in ‘Drunk Shakespeare’ version of ‘Macbeth’

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A member of the KFDX Weather Team is set to take the stage and tell a tale full of sound and fury… and adult beverages.

KFDX and KJTL’s very own morning weatherman Scott Cook has been cast in Backdoor Theater’s upcoming presentation of “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare, only not as you may remember it.

“Drunk Shakespeare” is an hour-long version of a Shakespeare play, but with a twist… The actors are slightly intoxicated.

Scott is set to take on the role of Banquo and others.

The fundraising event takes place Saturday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Stick’s Place, located at 3305 Sheppard Access Road in Wichita Falls.

This event is intended for individuals over the age of 21.

Audience members can buy alcoholic drinks for the actors before and during the show and eventually watch the hilarity and mayhem ensue as they attempt to reenact the famous play.

Tickets are only $10, but a limited number of seats are available, so order your tickets now and see our very own Scott Cook in what is sure to be a hilarious event.

If you have any questions, feel free to call The Backdoor Theater at (940) 322-5000.