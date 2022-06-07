WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you’re looking for a chance for your kids to learn about volunteering in our community our local Meals On Wheels has an event coming up next month.

Kid’s Community Champions Day is an opportunity for our youth to help feed seniors, disabled and homebound within our community. All that’s required is an adult age 18 or older to participate with the children.

This annual event is happening Thursday, July 14 at The Kitchen on Burnett Street for children of all ages.

The deadline to register is July 4.

Click here for more information and to sign up.