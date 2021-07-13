Kid’s Community Champions Day to be held in August

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Kids of all ages are invited to share in this day of giving by delivering a Meals on Wheels route to the seniors in the community.

The Kid’s Community Champions Day will take place on Thursday, August 5, at The Kitchen on 1000 Burnett St.

This is an opportunity for kids to experience the joy of volunteerism and help feed seniors, disabled and homebound within the community. An adult 18 or older is required to participate with the child.

The deadline to register is July 26 and you must fill out an application listing all the kids who wish to participate as well as the adult participant. You can find the application on The Kitchen’s Facebook page.