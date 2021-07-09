Kiowa Casino and Hotel host 13th annual Hometown Heros event

DEVOL, OKLA. (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino & Hotel will continue its commitment to local first responders and non-profit organizations through its 13th annual Hometown Heroes event.

The annual four-month-long promotion, a critical part of its Kiowa in the Community initiative, gives back a portion of gameplay to local agencies making a difference in the community. Players are invited to participate every Wednesday from March through June by using their Rewards Club card to play their favorite games.

“Our Hometown Heroes make daily sacrifices, keeping our community safe, healthy and supported,” Callie Singh, Director of Marketing, said. “As many first responders and non-profit organizations continue to struggle with decreased funding, it’s an honor to be able to step up and help.”

Kiowa Casino & Hotel collected $46,852.10 in 2021 and will present checks to 16 local agencies in July. Over the past 13 years of this effort, players have helped Kiowa Casino & Hotel give more than $310,000.

“We are very grateful for our players and their continued support of this important cause,” Singh said. “Together, we’re making a real impact on the people who impact our lives every day.”

Kiowa Casino & Hotel is located 15 minutes north of Wichita Falls, Texas, off I-44 Exit 1.

To learn more about Kiowa Casino & Hotel, call 1-866-370-4077.