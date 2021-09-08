Kiowa Casino and Hotel to hold 9/11 ceremony

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A special 20th-anniversary memorial exhibit to honor Americans lost to the terrorist attacks will be on display at Kiowa Casino and hotel starting Friday, September 10, 2021, at 7 p.m.

The exhibit will feature “9/11 Never Forget: 20th-year Memorial,” traveling from the General Tommy Franks Leadership Institute and Museum.

Digital clips of national speakers will be shown sharing their stories.

In addition to the exhibit, a memorial banner will be on display for the community to sign.