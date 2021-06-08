Kiowa Casino & Hotel to host career fair

DEVOL (KFDX/KJTL) — Kiowa Casino & Hotel will be hosting a two-session, on-site employment career fair event.

The event will take place on Wednesday, June 16, in the hotel conference room from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a second session from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People are encouraged to bring two forms of ID to the Kiowa Career Fair and dress for success.

Attendees will also be entered to win various door prizes.

To learn more about current job openings or apply in advance, visit the Kiowa Casino website.

